UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs June 28

*Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6-13 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending a strong, late bounce from the previous session as investors focus on a two-day summit in Brussels that could shape the euro zone's future. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pit herself against France and Italy at the summit starting on Thursday, insisting they must put the bloc's fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 53.94 points, or 1.4 percent, on Wednesday at 5,520.90 points, recapturing the 5,500 level albeit on low trading volume of just 67 percent of the 90-day daily average. The market was boosted by above-forecast U.S. durable goods orders and pending homes sales data that eased concerns over the global growth outlook.

* Brent crude stayed above $93 per barrel on Thursday after rallying on an output cut by Norway and the positive economic data from the United States.

* London copper rose for a fourth consecutive session, with investors cheered by the U.S. data.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The state-backed British bank said after the market close on Wednesday it had reached an understanding over the terms of a deal to sell over 600 branches to the Co-operative Group and would end talks over a sale to new banking venture NBNK.

* GLENCORE, XSTRATA - Glencore said after the market close on Wednesday that it would adjourn its shareholders' meeting, which had been due on July 11, as it fights to save its $26 billion bid for Xstrata after the miner's shareholder Qatar stunned the pair with a late demand for better terms. Xstrata said it would convene a new shareholder meeting when it had updated its executive pay deals, another bone of contention.

BP - Russia's TNK-BP, half-owned by BP, said on Wednesday it was encouraged by the results of unconventional drilling at an old west Siberian field, the first of several projects to determine the efficacy of fracking to boost output in the declining province.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - The British engineer and Korea's LG announce plans to advance solid oxide fuel cell technology. LG has invested $45 million in a 51 percent shareholding in Rolls Royce-Fuel Cell Systems Inc.

* DEBENHAMS - Britain's second largest department store group showed its resilience in the downturn by beating forecasts for quarterly underlying sales and winning market share even though it faced a deluge of rain in April.

* LADBROKES - Britain's second biggest bookmaker said profits from its digital division would fall more than expected in the first half due to a delay in technology upgrades and a poor sportsbook margin.

* NATIONAL EXPRESS - The British transport group said its Spanish bus business was performing well despite the euro zone crisis and that the Spanish government was paying back cash owed to the company.

* DS SMITH - The packaging company said its full-year pretax profit rose 44 percent to 110.2 million pounds for the year ended April 30, up from 76.7 million pounds a year ago, as revenue rose 12 percent to about 2 billion pounds, boosted by strong sales of corrugated paper in Europe.

* PUNCH TAVERNS - The pubs operator said it is on target to meet its full year profit expectations although third quarter trading was impacted by weather and the timing of bank holidays, with core estate like-for-like net income down 6.4 percent in the 12 weeks to May 26.

* MORGAN SINDALL - The group said it remains on course to meet its expectations for the current year, with conditions continuing to be competitive across all of its markets, but its financial position sound.

* COSTAIN GROUP - The construction firm said it is on course to deliver a full year result in line with the board's expectations, with the group's forward order book standing at 2.4 billion pounds.

Severn Trent and Costain announce a joint venture for water and waste water management services.

* COVE ENERGY - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell again extended a deadline for Cove Energy shareholders to accept its offer, giving itself more time to decide its next move as Shell vies with Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production to acquire the explorer.

* PURSUIT DYNAMICS - The group said it sees a number of strategies available for funding and it continues to explore a range of options, with the process started to identify suitable investors, partners, or other means of preserving value from its intellectual property.

* PENNON - The water firm replaces International Power in the FTSE 100 index from the start of trade on Thursday following the power generator's full takeover by GdF Suez.

* The final reading for British first-quarter GDP growth will be released at 0830 GMT. No change is expected from the previous readings of a 0.3 percent quarterly fall and a 0.1 percent annualised decline.

* U.S. first-quarter real GDP numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, at the same time as weekly U.S. initial jobless claims.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Editing by John Stonestreet)