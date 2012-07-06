UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 6

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-18 points, or 0.3
percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors cautious
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, worried that an eccouraging report might lower
the chance of another round of policy action in the United States. For more on
* Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for U.S. June non-farm
payrolls numbers, due at 1230 GMT, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs
data which came in much better than expected. The report showed an addition of
176,000 job last month, against a forecast of 105,000.
Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls numbers to
135,000 from 100,000, while Goldman Sachs increased its forecast to 125,000 from
75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an
addition of 90,000 workers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 8.16 points higher on Thursday at 5,692.63,
off session highs despite moves by central banks in Europe, Britain, and China
to boost flagging economies, with underlying worries that the monetary easings
show concerns about the global growth outlook.
* Copper fell on Friday, in step with most commodities, as moves by
China, the euro zone and Britain to loosen monetary policy to boost growth
spooked investors who saw the measures as a sign of growing alarm about the
global economic slowdown.
* Crude futures fell more than $1 on Friday to stand below $100 per
barrel as stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns
about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour dispute in Norway
are expected to check losses.
* GCM RESOURCES - Investors chased the coal miner's shares more than
30 percent higher on Thursday on rumours that the Bangladeshi government had
acquired a near-30 percent stake in the firm from Polo Resources,
according to the Daily Mail market report.
* British wholesale inflation numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with PPI
input numbers seen falling 2.1 percent on the month, and PPI input numbers
forecast to be down 0.2 percent.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
No company news is scheduled for release.
