UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday July 10

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with miners expected to be supported by above-forecast quarterly results from Alcoa, which kicked off the U.S. reporting season overnight.

* Alcoa quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street's expectations even though prices for its aluminium are at nearly two-year lows, and it forecast growing demand in the aerospace and auto sectors.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.30 points, or 0.6 percent on Monday at 5,627.3 as equities' bright start to the third-quarter continued to fade against a backdrop of waning global growth and as investors geared themselves up for the second-quarter earnings season.

* AFREN : Italy's ENI and Exxon Mobil are both running the slide rule over the Africa-focused oil explorer, the Daily Mail reports, citing market talk. Either one could launch a bid in the region of 2.15 billion pounds cash or 200 pence-plus a share, according to the paper's market report.

* British industrial and manufacturing output numbers for May will be released at 0830 GMT, together with May's global trade figures.

* U.S. July IBD consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

MARKS & SPENCER issues a first-quarter trading update.

ASOS issues a trading update.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP issues an AGM trading update.

INTERSERVE issues a trading update.

SIG issues a trading update.

SMITHS NEWS issues a trading update.

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES reports full-year results.

BIG YELLOW GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

YOUNG & CO'S BREWERY holds its annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Patrick Graham)