UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday July 10

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5-6 points, or 0.1
percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with miners
expected to be supported by above-forecast quarterly results from Alcoa,
which kicked off the U.S. reporting season overnight. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* Alcoa quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street's expectations even
though prices for its aluminium are at nearly two-year lows, and it forecast
growing demand in the aerospace and auto sectors.
* Trade data showed China's imports of copper fell 17.5 percent to 346,223
tonnes in June, from 419,741 tonnes in the previous month.
* London copper edged down, weighed down by a fall in China's June
copper imports, and caution ahead of the release of China's GDP figures later
this week, although some saw a silver lining in recent gloomy data and price
falls, hoping these will lead to more steps from central banks to stimulate the
global economy.
* Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on concerns about demand
growth after Chinese crude imports weakened in June, while worries over supply
disruptions eased as a labour strike in Norway's oil industry ended.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.30 points, or 0.6 percent on Monday
at 5,627.3 as equities' bright start to the third-quarter continued to fade
against a backdrop of waning global growth and as investors geared themselves up
for the second-quarter earnings season.
* MARKS & SPENCER - The bellwether British retailer posted its worst
underlying quarterly sales performance for three and a half years after
womenswear trade was ravaged by the wettest April and June since records began.
* CENTRICA - Maintenance work that has shut down Centrica's South
Morecambe gas field since June 14 has been extended by one day until Tuesday,
the company said late on Monday.
* BALFOUR BEATTY - The contractor said the overall group trading
performance continues to be consistent with its expectations, and it remains
confident that 2012 full-year performance will be in line with expectations.
* INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL - The investment group said its assets under
management have increased 3.5 percent since the start of the financial year to
11.8 billion euros.
* CENTAMIN - The miner said total gold production at its Sukari gold
mine in Egypt was a record 67,422 ounces for the quarter, a 40 percent increase,
and it remains on track to deliver its full year production guidance of 250,000
ounces.
* SIG - The group said sales in the first half of the year were
flat in constant currency terms, and it expects profitability to be broadly flat
compared to the first-half of 2011 with uneven demand patterns experienced so
far expected to continue.
* ASOS - The British online fashion retailer posted a 31 percent
rise in first-quarter retail sales, buoyed by a strong performance in the United
States and Australia and an improving UK.
* BWIN.PARTY DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT - The online gaming group said
trading in the second quarter was broadly in line with expectations, with solid
performances in casino and bingo offset by continued pressures in poker and by a
lower than expected gross win margin in sports betting, with clean EBITDA
margins in the first half likely to be slightly ahead of expectations.
* BIG YELLOW GROUP - The storage group said total store revenue for
its 54 stores was 16.9 million pounds for the quarter, with strong revenue
growth ahead of expectations in the quarter to assist in mitigating the impact
of value added tax (VAT) changes, and the firm is currently considering its
legal options regarding the VAT ruling.
* INTERSERVE - The group said trading was good during the first-half
with increased revenues and margins tracking as expected, and it continues to
expect stable trading in 2012, in line with market expectations.
* SMITHS NEWS - The firm said it expects its full-year underlying
profit before tax to be at the top end of the market range.
* LONDON CAPITAL GROUP - The spread betting group said its
first-half adjusted profit before tax will be about 2.0 million pounds versus
3.0 million pounds for the same period last year.
* SINCLAIR IS PHARMA - The group said its total revenue for the year
grew by 56 percent to 51.3 million pounds, with like-for-like revenue growth
expected to be 11.3 percent for the year.
* DECHRA PHARMA - The firm said revenue for the year ended June 30
was approximately 9.3 percent ahead of the equivalent period last year and
although economic conditions remain challenging in a number of territories in
which it trades, the group is confident it will report full year results in line
with expectations.
* AFREN : Italy's ENI and Exxon Mobil are both
running the slide rule over the Africa-focused oil explorer, the Daily Mail
reports, citing market talk. Either one could launch a bid in the region of 2.15
billion pounds cash or 200 pence-plus a share, according to the paper's market
report.
* British retail sales rose at their fastest annual pace since December
during June, boosted by the Jubilee holiday and a warm start to the month, the
British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
* British industrial and manufacturing output numbers for May will be
released at 0830 GMT, together with May's global trade figures.
* U.S. July IBD consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1400 GMT.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Patrick Graham)