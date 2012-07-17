UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday July 17

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16-19 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, rallying on hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could open the door to new monetary stimulus measures after more weak U.S. economic data. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.70 points, or 0.1 percent on Monday at 5,662.43 led by banks and mining stocks, as concern about the outlook for corporate earnings and weak U.S. retail sales data kept investors cautious.

* Fed chairman Bernanke will present his latest monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday against a background of lacklustre growth at home and a festering sovereign debt crisis in Europe that is increasingly preoccupying U.S. policymakers.

* Brent crude and Copper rose on Tuesday supported by hopes of more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* RIO TINTO - The miner reported flat iron ore output for the June quarter from a year ago and said it was on track to hit a rate of 283 million tonnes a year by the end of 2013, despite concerns over cooling growth in top metals consumer China.

* HSBC - A "pervasively polluted" culture at HSBC Holdings Plc allowed the bank to act as financier to clients seeking to route shadowy funds from the world's most dangerous and secretive corners, including Mexico, Iran, the Cayman Islands, Saudi Arabia and Syria, according to a scathing U.S. Senate report issued on Monday.

* BARCLAYS - A former Barclays executive, Jerry del Missier, who resigned as chief operating officer two weeks ago said he ordered staff to manipulate interest rates in line with instructions from his then boss, Bob Diamond, providing an account of the scandal apparently at odds with that given by the British bank's former chief executive.

* COVE ENERGY, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Thailand's PTT E&P is in the box seat to complete a $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc and gain access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after Royal Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding war. [ID: nL2E8IGG54]

* PHOENIX GROUP - The debt-laden British life insurer rose on Monday on revived rumours of a possible private equity bid for the company with names such as CVC Capital Partners and Clive Cowdrey's Resolution mentioned as names in the frame, according to various newspaper market reports.

* The private equity firm co-founded by Luke Johnson, the entrepreneur and former chairman of PizzaExpress, has submitted a final-round bid to acquire part of Pizza Hut UK, the Independent said on Tuesday.

* The profitability of retail banking in four of Europe's biggest countries will fall by about 40 percent due to a raft of new regulations if banks do not take measures to mitigate the impact, according to a new stud by management consultancy McKinsey.

* British inflation numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with June CPI seen falling 0.1 percent on the month, giving an unchanged year-on-year increase of 2.8 percent.

* U.S. inflation numbers will also be released on Tuesday, at 1230 GMT, followed by June industrial output numbers at 1315 GMT, and the July NAHB homebuyers index at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HOCHSCHILD MINING issues a second-quarter output report.

IG GROUP HOLDINGS posts full-year results.

COMPUTACENTER issues a trading update.

DAIRY CREST GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

LOW & BONAR reports first-half results.

AMINO TECHNOLOGIES unveils first-half results

BTG issues a trading update.

RECORD issues a trading update.

CYPROTEX holds its annual general meeting.

SEPURA holds its annual general meeting.

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST holds its annual general meeting.

