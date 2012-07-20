UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 20

LONDON, July 20 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10-14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.42 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Thursday at 5,714.19 points.

* Britain's public sector finance numbers for June, due at 0830 GMT, are forecast to show a PSNCR of 6.10 billion pounds, down from 10.689 billion pounds a year earlier, and a PSB of 11.00 billion pounds, down from 10.299 billion last year.

* London copper prices edged up on Friday, holding near a two-week high hit in the previous session on hopes of more steps by top consumer China to boost its economy after Beijing's comments on jobs creation.

* The euro eased against the dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in euro zone money-market rates.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.

* No important U.S. economic data is due for release on Friday.

* The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion-pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, in a deal likely to face tough regulatory scrutiny.

* A group of banks being investigated in an interest rate rigging scandal are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks' thinking said.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANGLO AMERICAN issues a second-quarter output report.

VODAFONE GROUP issues a trading update.

C&W COMMUNICATIONS issues a first-quarter trading update.

BEAZLEY posts first-half results.

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP issues a trading update.

ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP reports full-year results.

HOMESERVE holds its annual general meeting.

