UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 20

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON, July 20 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10-14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.42 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Thursday at 5,714.19 points.
* Britain's public sector finance numbers for June, due at 0830 GMT, are forecast to show a PSNCR of 6.10 billion pounds, down from 10.689 billion pounds a year earlier, and a PSB of 11.00 billion pounds, down from 10.299 billion last year.
* London copper prices edged up on Friday, holding near a two-week high hit in the previous session on hopes of more steps by top consumer China to boost its economy after Beijing's comments on jobs creation.
* The euro eased against the dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in euro zone money-market rates.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.
* No important U.S. economic data is due for release on Friday.
* The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion-pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, in a deal likely to face tough regulatory scrutiny.
* A group of banks being investigated in an interest rate rigging scandal are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks' thinking said.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANGLO AMERICAN issues a second-quarter output report.
VODAFONE GROUP issues a trading update.
C&W COMMUNICATIONS issues a first-quarter trading update.
BEAZLEY posts first-half results.
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP issues a trading update.
ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP reports full-year results.
HOMESERVE holds its annual general meeting.
