UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 20

LONDON, July 20 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.42 points, or 0.5 percent, on Thursday at 5,714.19 points.

* Britain's public sector finance numbers for June, due at 0830 GMT, are forecast to show a PSNCR of 6.10 billion pounds, down from 10.689 billion pounds a year earlier, and a PSB of 11.00 billion pounds, down from 10.299 billion last year.

* London copper prices edged up on Friday, holding near a two-week high hit in the previous session on hopes of more steps by top consumer China to boost its economy after Beijing's comments on jobs creation.

* The euro eased against the dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in euro zone money-market rates.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.

* No important U.S. economic data is due for release on Friday.

* The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion-pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, in a deal likely to face tough regulatory scrutiny.

* A group of banks being investigated in an interest rate rigging scandal are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks' thinking said.

* Security firm G4S on Thursday defended a multimillion pound management fee for protecting Britain's Olympic venues after politicians urged it to waive the payment following its failure to provide enough guards.

* UK COMPANY RESULTS/UPDATES:

VODAFONE : World's largest mobile operator by revenue, posted a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter, dragged down by weak trading in Italy and Spain and a worse performance in Britain.

ANGLO AMERICAN : The mining group reported a rise in Q2 production. De Beers also said its earnings had halved in the first six months of the year.

C&W COMMUNICATIONS : The group said its trading performance remains in line with outlook indicated at 2011/12 results.

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : The company, which runs 5-a-side football centres across the United Kingdom, agreed to accept a 73.1 million pound ($115 million) buyout offer from one of Canada's largest pension funds on Friday.

BG : Energy company and its partners approved Brazil contracts worth $4.5 billion.

BEAZLEY : Insurer returned to profit at H1.

RESOLUTION : Insurer cancelled a planned 250 million pounds buyback

CLOSE BROTHERS : Financial services group reported difficult trading conditions at its Winterflood division.

LONDON & STAMFORD : Property group said it still saw the prospects for making good quality acquisitions.

AEGIS : Media group signed a deal to buy Chinese company Catch Stone Advertising.

