UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

LONDON, July 24 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 18 points higher, or up 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 117.90 points, or 2.1 percent lower, on Monday at 5,533.87 points. The FTSE 100 plunged on Monday to its lowest level in three weeks and fell back into the red for the year as fresh euro zone worries hit banks across the continent, while technical charts pointed to further weakness over the summer.

* Data showed China's flash factory purchasing managers index rose in July to its highest level since February, lifted by a pick up in output and signs of improvement in new export orders, sparking a rally in oil and metal prices.

* Late on Monday, Moody's changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to 'negative' from 'stable", citing an increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of financial sector shocks.

* Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by improving Chinese manufacturing data, but the euro remained under pressure as surging Spanish borrowing costs stoked fears that the euro zone's fourth-largest economy will be forced to seek a bailout.

* In the United States, monthly home price data is due to be released.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

APR ENERGY Trading update

CARPETRIGHT Q1 trading update

CRODA INTL H1 results

CSR Q2 results

DCD MEDIA Shareholder meeting

DRAGON OIL Trading update

MAN GROUP H1 results

FIDELITY CHINA AGM

GLOBO Trading update

GT PORTLAND ESTATES Trading update

HELICAL BAR AGM

HALMA Trading update and AGM

INTL FERRO METALS Output report

IMPERIAL TOBACCO Trading update

INTL PERSONAL FINANCE Interim results

MORGAN CRUCIBLE CO Interim results

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL Interim results

PACE Interim results

PZ CUSSONS Preliminary results

SCAPA GROUP Holds AGM

VODAFONE GROUP Holds AGM

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)