UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4-5 points, or 0.1
percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 index closed up 66.42 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,693.63 on
Monday, just holding below the 5,700 level breached intraday for the first time
in 10 days, though volume was modest at 69 percent of the 90-day daily average.
Appetite for risk has been fueled by hopes central banks could launch fresh
measures this week to stem the global economic slowdown.
* Copper edged up on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the United States
and Europe would introduce fresh easing measures this week, while traders were
cautious ahead of China factory data that could offer new trading cues.
* British consumers' gloomy mood failed to improve in July, despite a string
of government measures aimed at boosting the economy by making it easier for
businesses and households to borrow, a survey from researchers GfK NOP showed on
Tuesday.
* There is no important economic data due out in the UK on Tuesday.
* There's a plethora of data out in the U.S. including personal income and
real consumption data due out at 1230 GMT, which is the Federal Reserve's first
measure of inflation, with personal income expected to rise 0.2 percent
month-on-month.
Chicago PMI data is scheduled for release at 1345 GMT with the pace of
business activity in the U.S. Midwest forecast to have slowed in July from June,
although remaining in expansion territory.
Due out at 1400 GMT is July U.S. consumer confidence, which is expected to
have fallen slightly month-on-month although still in expansion with a figure of
61.5 forecasts compared with 62.0 in June.
* Most traders though will be focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve as its
starts its latest meeting on two-day Tuesday, with an announcement on its latest
monetary policy decision due after the London close on Wednesday, as many are
hoping the U.S. policymakers will opt for some form of monetary stimulus to
boost flagging growth.
European Central Bank and Bank of England interest rate decisions are both
due on Thursday.
* XSTRATA - The global miner will boost copper production in
Australia by 140,000 tonnes over the next five years from a new mine, which will
also yield more than a half-million tonnes of iron ore, the company said on
Tuesday.
* MOUCHEL - Executives at the infrastructure and business services
group were last night locked in last-ditch talks with bankers in a desperate bid
to stave off administration, the Daily Mail reports.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BP reveals second-quarter figures.
WEIR GROUP post first-half results.
VEDANTA RESOURCES updates on first-quarter output.
FRESNILLO posts first-half results.
GKN reveals first-half results.
TULLETT PREBON reports first-half results.
WOLFSON MICROELECTRONICS issues second-quarter update.
INCHCAPE issues first-half results.
ROTORK reveals first-half results.
DRAX GROUP reveals first-half results.
DIGNITY releases first-half results.
DEVRO issues first-half results.
ALLOCATE SOFTWARE releases full-year results.
BRAMMER unveils first-half resyults.
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES reports first-half results.
CRESTON has a trading update.
ELEMENTIS reports first-half results.
FUTURE has trading update.
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP unveils full-year results.
HAMPSON INDUSTRIES reports full-year results.
LSL PROPERTY SERVICES unveils first-half results.
