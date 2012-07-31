UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4-5 points, or 0.1
* The FTSE 100 index closed up 66.42 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,693.63 on
Monday, just holding below the 5,700 level breached intraday for the first time
in 10 days, though volume was modest at 69 percent of the 90-day daily average.
Appetite for risk has been fueled by hopes central banks could launch fresh
measures this week to stem the global economic slowdown.
* BP - The British oil company took a $5 billion charge in its
second quarter results - more than a typical three months worth of profits - in
what was mainly a write down of the value of assets, tipping BP into a loss for
the quarter of $1.385 billion on a replacement cost basis.
* VEDANTA - The miner said first-quarter integrated silver
production was 70 percent higher at 2.6 million ounces and integrated lead
production was 79 percent higher at 29,000 tonnes, but EBITDA was 27 percent
lower at $252 million.
* FESNILLO - The precious metals miner said it was on track to meet
its full-year production targets and saw the average realised silver price fall,
while gold was up, as it posted an 8.9 percent drop in first-half gross profit.
EPS also decreased by 25 percent.
* XSTRATA - The global miner will boost copper production in
Australia by 140,000 tonnes over the next five years from a new mine, which will
also yield more than a half-million tonnes of iron ore, the company said on
Tuesday.
* WEIR GROUP - The engineer reported a 27 percent rise in
first-half pretax profit to 226 million pounds on revenues up 29 percent. The
firm also raised its interim dividend by 11 percent to 8 pence per share and
sai d it see s full year pretax profit between 440-460 million pounds.
* GKN - The e ngineering group reported a 33 percent increase in
first-half pretax profit on revenues up 2 percent and said driveline is expected
to show good year-on-year improvement, although the r a te of growth will slow
slightly.
* BRITISH LAND - The real estate investment trust has purchased a
50 percent stake in Eden Walk Shopping Centre in Kingston-upon-Thames, South
West London.
* T ULLETT PREBON - The broker said revenue for the year to date was
flat at 455.1 million pounds, while p rofit fell 7 percent to 73.7 million pounds
with ch i ef ex e cutive Terry Smith citing "challenging" conditions.
* WOLFSON MICRO - The c hipmaker said it expects to return to
underlying profitability in the second-half a nd it is c omfortable with full-year
consensus e stimates, after the company posted an im provem ent in u nderlying
operating losses in the second-quarter of $1.3 million.
* INCHCAPE - The multinational car dealer said H1 pretax profit
rose 5.8 percent to 134.2 million pounds as revenue rose 6.1 percent, and s aid
it expected the group to deliver a robust performance in 2012.
* ROTORK - The engineer reported higher profit s in the first-half,
up 22.8 percent to 61.7 million pounds, and hiked its dividend 13.1 percent to
16.4 pence per share.
* MOUCHEL - Executives at the infrastructure and business services
group were last night locked in last-ditch talks with bankers in a desperate bid
to stave off administration, the Daily Mail reports.
* Copper edged up on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the United States
and Europe would introduce fresh easing measures this week, while traders were
cautious ahead of China factory data that could offer new trading cues.
* British consumers' gloomy mood failed to improve in July, despite a string
of government measures aimed at boosting the economy by making it easier for
businesses and households to borrow, a survey from researchers GfK NOP showed on
Tuesday.
* There is no important economic data due out in the UK on Tuesday.
* There's a plethora of data out in the U.S. including personal income and
real consumption data due out at 1230 GMT, which is the Federal Reserve's first
measure of inflation, with personal income expected to rise 0.2 percent
month-on-month.
Chicago PMI data is scheduled for release at 1345 GMT with the pace of
business activity in the U.S. Midwest forecast to have slowed in July from June,
although remaining in expansion territory.
Due out at 1400 GMT is July U.S. consumer confidence, which is expected to
have fallen slightly month-on-month although still in expansion with a figure of
61.5 forecasts compared with 62.0 in June.
* Most traders though will be focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve as its
starts its latest meeting on two-day Tuesday, with an announcement on its latest
monetary policy decision due after the London close on Wednesday, as many are
hoping the U.S. policymakers will opt for some form of monetary stimulus to
boost flagging growth.
European Central Bank and Bank of England interest rate decisions are both
due on Thursday.
