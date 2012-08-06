UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 6

LONDON Aug 6 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 2 points lower, or down 0.05 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 124.98 points, or 2.2 percent, at 5,787.28 points on Friday, as better-than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls helped markets recover their appetite for risk.

* Asian shares rallied to a three-month high and the euro touched a one-month peak against the dollar on Monday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis sharpened investor appetite for risk.

* The euro scaled a one-month high against the dollar on Monday in choppy trading as traders unwound bearish bets on the single currency.

* Brent crude dropped toward $108 a barrel on Monday as a recent surge in prices gave some investors a chance to sell their holdings for profit, while more data was eyed for clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook for oil demand.

* In Britain, BRC retail sales and Halifax house prices data are due to be published.

UK CORPORATE NEWS:

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco is considering a bid for Citizens, the American unit of British state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell is pulling some of its funds out of European banks over fears stirred by the euro zone's mounting debt crisis, The Times reported on Monday.

* JJB : The Daily Telegraph reported that JJB Sports' leading shareholders could force through a major restructuring of the retailer after losing patience with management over the company's poor performance.

* A four-year investigation into possible manipulation of the silver market looks likely to be dropped by U.S. regulators, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AER LINGUS Irish airline posts traffic figures

EASYJET Budget airline reports traffic figures

MORGAN SINDALL H1 results

SHARE H1 figures

SPEYMILL Holds AGM

TELECITY H1 results

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)