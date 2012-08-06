UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 6

LONDON Aug 6 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 1 to 2 points lower, or down just 0.05 percent on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers, as markets digested Friday's upbeat U.S. data and the
fallout of a European Central Bank meeting last week. For more on the factors
* The UK blue chip index closed up 124.98 points, or 2.2 percent, at
5,787.28 points on Friday, as better-than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls helped
markets recover their appetite for risk.
* Asian shares rallied to a three-month high as the data added to hopes for
bolder European action on the debt crisis underpinned investor appetite for
risk.
* The euro scaled a one-month high against the dollar on Monday in
choppy trading as traders unwound bearish bets on the single currency.
* Brent crude dropped toward $108 a barrel as a recent surge in prices gave
some investors a chance to sell their holdings for profit, while more data was
eyed for clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook for oil
demand.
* In Britain, BRC retail sales and Halifax house prices data are due to be
published.
UK CORPORATE NEWS:
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco is
considering a bid for Citizens, the British state-controlled lender's American
unit, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL is pulling some of its funds out of European
banks over fears stirred by the euro zone's mounting debt crisis, The Times
reported on Monday.
* JJB : The Daily Telegraph reported leading shareholders could force
through a major restructuring of the sports goods retailer after losing patience
with management over the company's poor performance.
* A four-year investigation into possible manipulation of the silver market
looks likely to be dropped by U.S. regulators, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
UK COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS:
XSTRATA : Mining group said Qatar had raised its stake in the company
to 11.282 percent.
EASYJET : Budget airline reported an 8 percent rise in July passenger
numbers.
CATLIN : Insurer returned to profit at H1.
HMV : Confirmed that finance director David Wolffe is to leave the
group.
MORGAN SINDALL : Reported a 4 percent rise in H1 profits.
FALKLAND OIL & GAS : Company announced a farm-out agreement with
Noble Energy and the start of its Loligo well operations.
HERITAGE OIL : Company said it saw its OLM deal completing in the
second half of the year.
WS ATKINS : Awarded Cardiff re-signalling contracts.
TELECITY : Reported a 26.6 percent rise in H1 earnings.
TOUCHSTONE GOLD : Signed a deal with Atlantis to set up a Colombia
venture.
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134