UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Aug 8

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 to 42
points lower, or as much as 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* RIO TINTO - The global miner posted a 34 percent
drop in first-half profit, at the better end of expectations,
weighed down by weaker iron ore prices, but said it was sticking
to its $16 billion spending plans for the year.
* Ex-dividend factors will knock a hefty 25.41 points off
the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with heavyweights such as
AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and Barclays
all trading without entitlement to the latest dividend
payout.
* The number of people placed in permanent jobs in Britain
fell for the second straight month in July, as the summer lull
was compounded by economic uncertainty and the distraction of
the London Olympics, a survey by the Recruitment and Employment
Confederation, which represents recruitment agencies, showed on
Wednesday.
* The UK blue chip index ended 32.47 points, or 0.6 percent,
higher at 5,841.24 points on Tuesday, its highest close in four
months.
* On the macroeconomic front, UK inflation numbers are due
to be released at 0930 GMT. If the inflation report proves to be
benign, it could increase the likelihood of further action from
the Bank of England.
* Across the Atlantic, focus will be on U.S. mortgage data
and productivity numbers, due at 1100 GMT. The mortgage market
index read 945.7 and the refinancing index was 5,452.8 in the
previous week.
* ASTRAZENECA, BTG - An experimental drug
for severe sepsis from AstraZeneca and BTG failed to help
patients in a mid-stage clinical trial and its development will
now be halted, BTG said on Wednesday.
* OLD MUTUAL PLC - The Insurer reported a 12
percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a strong
performance at its South African banking business, and said it
was pressing ahead with plans to expand across sub-Saharan
Africa.
* COBHAM PLC - The British aero electronics group
said adjusted pretax profit slipped 4 percent in the first half,
as expected by the market, and said it would target commercial
aircraft markets in light of uncertainty about U.S. defence
spending.
* SPORTINGBET - The company said that the trends
experienced during the previous nine months of the year had
continued into the final quarter and it expected the full-year
results to be in-line with market forecasts.
* QUINTAIN ESTATES AND DEVELOPMENT - The company
completed its joint venture deal with knight dragon at
Greenwich.
* Brent crude dipped, coming off a 12-week top hit in the
previous session, although worries about falling North Sea
output and hopes for more stimulus measures from both sides of
the Atlantic kept prices above $111 per barrel.
* London copper prices slipped after a three-day rally that
pushed prices to a one-week high the session before.
