UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 9

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
LONDON Aug 9 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled expectation of further policy easing to boost growth.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.