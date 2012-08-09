版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 9

LONDON Aug 9 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled expectation of further policy easing to boost growth.

