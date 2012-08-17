UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Aug 17

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10-16 points, or 0.3
percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with the stock market
likely to be volatile in early trade due to the monthly futures and options
expiries at around 0915 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 5,834.51 on Thursday, around 50
points below an intra-day peak hit on Tuesday, with investors unwilling to push
the market further pending harder evidence that policymakers will deliver more
long-awaited stimulus.
* Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy,
pressing her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of
fiscal policies, while saying time was running short.
* No important British economic data will be released on Friday, so
investors' macro attention will be directed across the Atlantic to the first
reading of the August Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at
1355 GMT, and July U.S. lead indicators at 1400 GMT.
* PENNON - The company cautioned that trading since the end of March
at its waste management unit Viridor had been difficult, though strong
performances from its water and sewerage business helped the company to perform
in line with its own expectations.
* RANK GROUP - The bingo and casino operator unveiled a 13.7 percent
rise in full-year adjusted earnings per share.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - An experimental drug for treating severe asthma
from GlaxoSmithKline nearly halved the number of attacks suffered by patients
with a hard-to-treat form of the disease in a clinical study, boosting hopes for
its commercial success.
* BRITVIC - Traders on Thursday noted talk of a possible break-up
cash bid of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), or 450 pence a share for the
under-pressure soft drinks group, with drinks giant Diageo or a private
equity consortium headed by Permira both mentioned as possible bidders, together
with food giant Unilever, the Daily Mail's market report said.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6352 British pounds)