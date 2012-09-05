UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds Sept 5

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1-3 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying after sharp falls in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 86.40 points, or 1.5 percent, at 5,672.01 on Tuesday, ending back below the 5,700 level for the first time since Aug 2, reflecting investor uncertainty over whether Thursday's key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting will actually deliver the goods on a hoped for bond-buying scheme.

* BRITVIC -Shares in the soft drinks firm rose on Tuesday as mouthwartering rumours of a 1.3 billion pounds merger with Iron-Bru-to-Tizer group AG Barr intensified, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* British shop price inflation picked up slightly in August as food costs kept rising and non-food prices fell at slower rate, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

* Across the Atlantic, aside from the release of the latest weekly U.S. mortgage and refinancing indexes at 1100 GMT, investors will eye August's New York ISM report, due at 1345 GMT.

* Stocks trading ex-dividend, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, will take a hefty 6.68 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, after the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers.

With Aggreko, ARM Holdings, BHP Billiton, Diageo , Evraz, IMI, Kazakhmys, Resolution, Serco, Shire, and Tullow Oil all trading without their dividend attractions.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN reports full-year results.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL issues a trading update.

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS issues a trading update

32RED posts first-half results.

A&J MUCKLOW reveals full-year results.

ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS unveils first-half results.

CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES delivers first-half results.

CORERO NETWORK SECURITY reports first-half results.

CONEXION MEDIA GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

DAEJAN HOLDINGS holds its annual general meeting.

