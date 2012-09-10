UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 10

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 16 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 17.46 points higher, or up by 0.3 percent, on Friday at 5,794.80 points.

* Weak Chinese trade data on Monday underlined the likelihood of more Beijing-backed spending to deal with the damage done to the domestic economy by firms cutting production, inventories and imports in the face of anaemic global demand.

* In the United States, August employment trends data is due to be published.

* Shanghai copper and zinc hit their highest levels in four months on Monday as hopes that the United States and China will roll out more stimulus measures offset a slight decline in China's August copper imports.

* Optimism among UK businesses slumped to a 20-year low last month, according to a survey by accountancy group BDO.

* GLENCORE /XSTRATA : Glencore hammered out a revised $36 billion bid for miner Xstrata in intense weekend negotiations and is set to detail its new offer to the market as early as Monday, days after proposing 11th-hour changes to save the deal.

Trading in shares of Glencore International < 0805.HK> in Hong Kong was also suspended on Monday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

The company said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release of information relating to its proposed all-share merger of equals with Xstrata. No further details were immediately available.

* BP : BP is in talks to sell some of its Gulf of Mexico oil fields to Plains Exploration & Production Co for roughly $7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, as the U.K. oil firm looks to raise money to pay for damages from the 2010 oil spill.

* BHP BILLITON /XSTRATA : Top global miners BHP Billiton and Xstrata are cutting high-cost coal production in Australia as they battle weak prices, rising costs and a strong Australian dollar, adding to worries that Australia's mining boom is fading.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday it would use the government's new flagship lending scheme to offer cheap funds to UK manufacturing companies, in a first move to put the scheme into action.

* FIRST GROUP /STAGECOACH : The British government is preparing to nationalise Virgin Trains' West Coast railway train operating franchise following its attempts to delay the handover of the network to rival operator First Group which won the franchise renewal bid, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

* BANKS: Europe's big banks could be forced to protect trading assets as the consensus recommendation of an European Union-wide review is due to be completed next month, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

