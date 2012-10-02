UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 2

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 30 to 39 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.4 percent, or 78.38 points, higher at 5,820.45 points on Monday.

* European officials told Reuters late on Monday that Spain was ready to request a bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend, but Germany had signalled that it should hold off.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday delivered a broad defense of the central bank's controversial bond-buying stimulus plan, saying its actions are necessary to support a flagging economic recovery.

* In Britain, Nationwide house price data for September is due to be released. Euro zone producer prices data is also due out, along with U.S. domestic cars sales figures..

* London copper eased on Tuesday after gaining for three sessions with holidays in top consumer China this week keeping trade thin, although an unexpected glimmer of expansion from the U.S. manufacturing sector cushioned prices.

* Brent crude futures steadied near $112 a barrel as investors weighed a weaker demand outlook amid a sluggish global economy against the continuing potential for supply risks.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Banks must undergo a wholesale change in their culture and refocus their behavior on meeting the needs of customers to restore trust in the industry, Stephen Hester, chief executive of part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland, said on Monday.

* BAE SYSTEMS : EADS and BAE Systems battled to save their $45 billion merger plan from the crossfire of competing interests on Monday as governments and shareholders staked out positions in talks aimed at creating the world's biggest arms firm.

* Paul Volcker, the former U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, will appear before Britain's Commission of Banking Standards this month, Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the commission, said in the Financial Times on Tuesday.

