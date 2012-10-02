UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 2

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 30 to 39 points, or
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.4 percent, or 78.38 points, higher at
5,820.45 points on Monday.
* European officials told Reuters late on Monday that Spain was ready to
request a bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend, but Germany
had signalled that it should hold off.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday delivered a broad defense
of the central bank's controversial bond-buying stimulus plan, saying its
actions are necessary to support a flagging economic recovery.
* British house prices unexpectedly fell in September, data from mortgage
lender Nationwide showed on Tuesday, adding to a recent string of disappointing
economic news.
* London copper eased on Tuesday after gaining for three sessions with
holidays in top consumer China this week keeping trade thin, although an
unexpected glimmer of expansion from the U.S. manufacturing sector cushioned
prices.
* Brent crude futures steadied near $112 a barrel as investors weighed a
weaker demand outlook amid a sluggish global economy against the continuing
potential for supply risks.
* Paul Volcker, the former U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, will appear before
Britain's Commission of Banking Standards this month, Andrew Tyrie, chairman of
the commission, said in the Financial Times on Tuesday.
* WOLSELEY : The plumbing and heating products group reported a rise
in profits and said it would return 350 million pounds of capital via a special
dividend and share consolidation.
* BABCOCK INTL : The engineering and support services company said it
was bullish over its full-year prospects.
* FIRSTGROUP : The transport company said it was still preparing to
run the West Coast franchise and said that overall trading during the first half
of the year was in line with the company's expectations.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Banks must undergo a wholesale change in
their culture and refocus their behavior on meeting the needs of customers to
restore trust in the industry, Stephen Hester, chief executive of
part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland, said on Monday.
* BAE SYSTEMS : EADS and BAE Systems battled to save their
$45 billion merger plan from the crossfire of competing interests on Monday as
governments and shareholders staked out positions in talks aimed at creating the
world's biggest arms firm.
* JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : The fund said it had raised 60.4
million pounds.
* CHARLES TAYLOR : The insurance services company named Tito Soso as
its interim chief financial officer.
* WILLIAM SINCLAIR : The gardening products company issued a profit
warning and said its chief executive would step down.
* ST IVES : The marketing services and print company reported higher
full-year profits.
