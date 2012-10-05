UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Oct. 5

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 to 29
points, or as much as 0.3 percent, higher on Friday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 5,827.78 points on
Thursday, shrugging off an expected decision by the Bank of
England to leave monetary policy unchanged, but failing to hold
on to a one-week intra-day high of 5,854.16 points.
* Focus will be on monthly U.S. payrolls data, due at 1230
GMT, after recent indicators suggested the economy was picking
up traction again, although it appears still stuck in a slow
recovery. Jobs likely increased by 113,000 last month but the
jobless rate likely ticked up to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in
August.
* RENTOKIL - The British cleaning-to-pest control
firm rose on Thursday on various rumours ranging from a 2.63
billion pounds, or 145 pence-per-share, private equity bid and
that the company might sell Citilink, its private postal
business, according to various newspaper market reports.
* BAE SYSTEMS - EADS and BAE Systems have
edged closer towards winning political backing for a $45 billion
merger amid positive signals from Britain and France, but German
misgivings over control remain a major hurdle, sources close to
the talks said.
* BWIN.PARTY DIGITAL - Shares in the online betting
firm rose on Thursday as investors continued to bet on Far East
suitors making a bid for the group, The Daily Express said.
* Copper edged up in line with a firmer euro, although
volumes were low with top consumer China on a week-long holiday.
* Brent futures slipped below $112 per barrel, but were on
course to end a choppy week nearly flat as rising tensions in
the Middle East battle with perennial worries about the global
economy and oil demand.
* JOHN WOOD GROUP - The company said it was confident
of achieving full year performance in line with expectations,
adding that its engineering division was performing well and its
order book and future prospects remained strong.
* Greek leader Antonis Samaras told a German paper in an
interview published on Friday his country could not manage
beyond November without the next tranche of international aid
and suggested the ECB could help by easing the terms of its
Greek debt holdings.
