UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Jan. 14

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 16 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent up on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index closed up 20.07 points, or 0.3 percent at 6,121.56, the highest since mid-2006, consolidating Thursday's close above 6,100, but momentum appears to be slowing with the index trading in a tight 60-point range over the last week.

* There is no important economic data due out in the UK on Monday.

* Helping lift shares on Monday were comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, who said the U.S. economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2013, improving to 3.5 percent growth in 2014.

* XSTRATA : Australia's Altona Mining may sell its Roseby copper project or seek to merge itself with another firm after global miner Xstrata decided not to buy into the copper project in Queensland state.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined $290 million stake in Hong Kong-listed luggage maker Samsonite International 1910.HK, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

* BANKS: Countries seeking aid from the euro zone's bank rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, will still need to shoulder a large part of the cost of future bailouts themselves, according to a draft proposal, according to the Financial Times.

* TELECOMS: The European Union will set out reforms this year to support a pan-European telecoms market, said commission vice-president Neelie Kroes in an interview, writes the Financial Times.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE Drugs company GlaxoSmithKline began extending the amount of time it takes to pay suppliers from 60 days to up to 90 days at the end of last year, drawing criticism from a small business group, according to the Daily Telegraph.

* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS : China's Citic Telecom International and Citic Pacific have agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau telecom company from the U.K.-based telecom company and Portugal Telecom for $1.16 billion.

* BUMI : Indonesian coal tycoon Samin Tan suggested on Sunday that he could step down as chairman of the London-listed miner once the company had resolved a "critical period" of tension between major shareholders.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Trading updates: Big Yellow, Greene King, Taylor Wimpey

AGMs: Superglass

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Written by David Brett; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)