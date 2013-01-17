UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Jan 17

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors cautious ahead of more results from major U.S. companies and key growth data from China on Friday.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.