UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 22

LONDON Jan 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher to 3 points lower, or down by as much as 0.05 percent, as investors await quarterly results from a flurry of U.S. bellwethers such as Google and Johnson & Johnson, seeking clues on the outlook for corporates worldwide.
