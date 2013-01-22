UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
LONDON Jan 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher to 3 points lower, or down by as much as 0.05 percent, as investors await quarterly results from a flurry of U.S. bellwethers such as Google and Johnson & Johnson, seeking clues on the outlook for corporates worldwide.
* Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones recommend Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. unitholders vote for the proposed merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General motors says will add more than 1,100 new jobs, invest $14 million in new research and development facility for cruise automation in San Francisco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: