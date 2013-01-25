版本:
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Jan 25

LONDON Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down between 15 and 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating the biggest single session gain since the first session of 2013 and ahead of GDP data that could show the UK contracted last quarter.
