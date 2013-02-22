UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Feb. 22

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29 points higher, or as much as up 0.5 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 103.83 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,291.54, on Thursday dropping below the 6,300 level for the first time in 10 days. Stocks that benefit the most in rising markets, or "cyclicals", fell furthest.

Britain's blue chip shares posted their biggest one-day loss since July on concerns the Federal Reserve could end its stimulus programme sooner than expected, removing a driver of the recent equity rally.

* There is no important economic data scheduled for release in the UK or the United States on Friday.

* ITV : The media regulator Ofcom is backing a plan by ITV to slash its regional news output in exchange for offering more localised bulletins across England, according to the Times.

* BUMI : Nat Rothschild lost his high-stakes power struggle to clear out the board of beleaguered coal miner Bumi but will remain a shareholder.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RESULTS:

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS - Asia-focused hotelier reports full-year results.

AGMs:

BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS - investment manager.

ARMOUR GROUP - consumer electronics group.

EGM:

BEALE - department stores operator.

