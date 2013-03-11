UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Mon. March 11

LONDON, March 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening unchanged to 3 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The FTSE 100 closed at 6,483.58 points on Friday, up 44.42 points
or 0.7 percent for the day and 1.6 percent for the week. British equities made
fresh 5-year highs on Friday after key U.S. jobs data showed improvement in the
world's top economy and leftthe door open to more stock gains.
* China's uneven economic recovery signals a looming dilemma for
policymakers as official data released at the weekend showed inflation at a
10-month high in February while factory output and consumer spending were weaker
than forecast.
* BANKS - Britain should force all banks to split routine retail operations
from riskier investment activities if a single lender abuses new rules designed
to protect taxpayers, an influential panel of lawmakers said on Monday.
* BHP BILLITON - The world's largest miner is concentrating on about
10 assets as it looks for opportunities to divest to cut debt and simplify the
business, the company said on Saturday.
* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP - The airline group has
accepted a government-appointed mediator's compromise proposal to end a labour
conflict over mass layoffs at Spanish flagship airline Iberia, the company said
on Sunday.
* Ratings agency Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to
BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, after market close on Friday, raising the
risk its next ratings change will be a further downgrade. It cut Italy's credit
rating due to the political uncertainty after last week's election, deep
recession and rising debt.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANITE PLC provides a trading update
BRADY PLC reports preliminary results
LHR AIRPORTS LTD Heathrow gives an update on airport traffic
GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC announces quarterly results
HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC reports preliminary results
HYDROGEN GROUP PLC provides preliminary results
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC gives results from the fourth quarter
SOCO INTERNATIONAL PLC reports preliminary results
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Alistair Smout)