UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tues. Mar. 12

LONDON, March 12 (Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 20.05 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,503.63
on Monday, extending gains after the U.S. S&P 500 hit its strongest intraday
levels since late 2007, continuing to draw comfort from Friday's
forecast-beating U.S. jobs data.
* Data is thin on the ground on Tuesday, with January trade balance and
industrial production figures for Britain due out at 0930 GMT.
* British house prices dipped further in the three months ending in
February, but the outlook for the year ahead picked up strongly, a survey showed
on Tuesday.
* China's refined copper production dropped 1.8 percent in February on the
month as smelter operations slowed due to a dip in consumption over the Lunar
New Year holiday, extending a fall in January from a record high, official data
showed on Tuesday.
* ANTOFAGASTA : The copper miner sought to brush off investor
worries about its growth options with a better-than-expected 2012 payout and
special dividend on Tuesday, as profits ticked higher despite lower copper
prices.
* RIO TINTO : The global miner has slowed progress of its
multi-billion investment in Guinea's untapped Simandou iron ore deposit and
slashed staff, government sources in the West African country said on Monday.
FRESNILLO : The precious metals miner reported profit for the year
decreased by 19 percent to $845 million due to lower silver price, anticipated
lower ore grades at the Fresnillo mine, and said the outlook remains
challenging.
* UK BANKS: Britain will resist calls to impose far stricter rules on how
much banks can leverage their capital for investments and lending, insisting
that there is no need to do so before 2018.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The UK lender is sounding out some of
Britain's biggest investment firms on their appetite for a stock market listing
of the bank's small business lending arm, investor sources close to the talks
said.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The UK plans to sell 20 percent of wealth
manager St James's Place to focus on core banking and respond to
regulatory pressure to strengthen its capital.
* BP : The oil major's 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area
refinery in Carson, California, completed the restart of a 102,500 bpd
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit over the weekend, sources
familiar with operations at the refinery said on Monday.
* BRITISH LAND : The retail investment group sold a London office
block Ropemaker Place for 472 million pounds and said it plans to raise 500
million pounds to fund investments through a placing of up to 89.7 million new
ordinary shares.
* GEM DIAMONDS : reported full-year underlying EBITDA of $66 million
compared with $167 million, last year but says the long term outlook for diamond
industry remains robust.
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS : The gold miner said talks with suitor
Shandong Gold to restart with the new management team and significant progress
has been made towards agreeing a transaction.
* IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES : The British chip designer said the
signing of some new licences was being delayed due to structural changes at its
chipmaking partners, particularly in Japan.
* IG GROUP : The spreadbetter reported revenue in the third quarter
was 88.6 million pounds, 18 percent ahead of the prior year on increased
activity as client sentiment improved in more conducive market conditions.
* PUNCH TAVERNS : The pubs and bars owner said second-quarter profit
performance was in line with management expectations despite January trading
being adversely impacted by weather. It added it is on track to meet its full
year profit expectations and believes a consensual capital restructuring can be
launched in the first halfof 2013.
* HOMESERVE sprang a leak on Monday with rumours that the group,
which insures nearly 3 million customers in the UK against burst pipes, broken
down boilers and problems with electrical appliances, is about to get hit with a
hefty fine from the Financial Services Authority, according to the Daily Mail
Market report.
