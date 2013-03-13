UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday March 13

LONDON, March 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13-26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended up 6.99 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,510.62 on Tuesday, marking its highest close since late 2007.

* Ex-dividend factors will knock 10.71 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with British American Tobacco, Hargreaves Lansdown, Land Securities Group, Meggitt, Serco Group and Standard Chartered all trading without their payout attractions.

* No important domestic data was scheduled for release on Wednesday.

* Across the Atlantic, data releases include U.S. February import and export prices along with U.S. February retail sales at 1230 GMT.

* Italy will fall under the spotlight, with the country set to sell up to 7.25 billion euros in debt less than a week after Fitch downgraded its credit rating.

* G4S : The security group posted a 6 percent rise in annual profit as emerging markets growth helped soften the blow of an Olympics staffing blunder that rocked the British firm in 2012.

* BHP BILLITON : The U.S. government is investigating the top global miner for possible corrupt practices, the company confirmed, after media reports said it was being probed for its sponsorship of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The bank plans to further reduce its stake in Direct Line, taking advantage of a more than 20 percent rise in the UK insurer's share price since it was floated last year.

* HMV : Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc , is considering a bid for the collapsed music retailer, the Telegraph reported.

* CAIRN ENERGY : The oil explorer rose on Tuesday amid vague speculation that Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, which acquired 58.5 percent of Cairn India in 2010, could launch a full-scale takeover bid for Cairn Energy, according to various newspaper market reports.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PRUDENTIAL posts full-year results at 0815 GMT.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)