UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds. Mar. 14

* The FTSE 100 closed down 29.12 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,481.50 on Wednesday after failing to break above its January 2008 high at around 6,534 the previous day - a level some investors were starting to see as a turning point, or "pivot".

* There is no important economic data out of the UK on Thursday.

* In the U.S. investors will keep an on February inflation data due out at 1230 GMT, which is expected to have risen to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month. Weekly jobless claims figures are also due out at the same time.

* WM MORRISION SUPERMARKETS - Britain's fourth-largest grocer is in talks about a strategic partnership with Ocado Group Plc that would use the online grocer's warehouse capacity and technological expertise, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

* ENRC - The global miner's finance director has been dragged into a row over corruption allegations, after parts of an internal probe were leaked. The investigation by law firm Dechert into missing money at ENRC contains explosive but unsubstantiated allegations from a whistleblower, according to the Daily Mail.

* XCITE ENERGY - The North Sea oil explorer which owns 100 percent of the Bentley field in the North Sea rose on Wednesday on reheated speculation that Statoil, the Norwegian oil and gas group, is a bout to launch a 200 pence-per-share bid, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* BOWLEVEN - Speculators piled into the Africa-focused oil and gas production company on Wednesday amid talk of a sexy farm-in agreement, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

FINALS:

F&C ASSET MANAGEMET - asset manager

FAIRPOINT - commercial financial services firm

WM MORRISION SUPERMARKETS - UK grocer

SALAMANDER ENERGY - oil explorer

SAVILLS - real estate advisor

TRINITY MIRROR - publisher

TRIBAL - provider of technology products and services to the education, learning and training markets

TT ELECTRONICS - British electronic components supplier

INTERIMS

AIR PARTNER - provider of aviation solutions

TRADING UPDATE

HOME RETAIL - retailer

OCADO - online grocer

