UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, March 20

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up between 2 and 5 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The British blue chip index closed 16.60 points lower on Tuesday, or down 0.3 percent at 6,441.32, extending losses in afternoon trade as uncertainty over a planned vote in the Cypriot parliament over its controversial bailout package mounted, hitting banks.

* In line with expectations towards the end of Tuesday's trade, Cyprus's parliament overwhelmingly rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout, throwing international efforts to rescue the latest casualty of the euro zone debt crisis into disarray.

* Ex-dividend factors will take 11.78 points off the index on Wednesday, with heavyweight bank HSBC, Anglo American, Aviva and Intercontinental Hotels all trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout.

* BANKS - European Union lawmakers are expected to agree on Wednesday to bar bankers in Europe from getting bonuses bigger than their salary, introducing the first cap of its kind globally.

* The British government announces its budget today, with the attention of financial markets focussed on whether finance minister George Osborne chooses to change the remit of the Bank of England in order to provide further stimulus to the economy.

* Among planned economic releases are the minutes of the latest Bank of England rate decision and UK claimant count unemployment change, both at 0930 GMT, and euro zone consumer confidence at 1500 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ASOS PLC gives a trading update

BOWLEVEN PLC announces results for the first half

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC reports preliminary results

DATALEX PLC gives preliminary results

DOLPHIN CAPITAL INVESTORS gives preliminary results and a trading update

EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION gives preliminary results

GREGGS PLC reports preliminary results

IQE gives preliminary results.

SMITHS GROUP PLC announces first half results

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD reports preliminary results

