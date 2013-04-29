UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, April 29

LONDON, April 29 Britain's FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2
* The FTSE 100 fell 16.17 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, closing
the week at 6,417.18 after a three-day rally, as investors took profits on
riskier sectors and U.S. GDP figures came in below expectations.
* Enrico Letta was sworn in as Italy's new prime minister on Sunday, putting
an end to two months of political impasse in the recession-hit country.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - Asset management firm Aberdeen
reported that pretax profit rose 37 percent in the first half, and that their
interim dividend would rise to 6 pence per share - a rise of 36 percent.
* VODAFONE - Six major Vodafone investors said $100 billion
was not enough for the British company's stake in its U.S. joint venture with
Verizon Communications VZ.N, and urged the latter to come up with an offer of
at least $120 billion.
* ENRC - Hundreds of transactions involving accounts in
jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Latvia and Hong Kong are at
the centre of the SFO's criminal inquiry into embattled miner Eurasian Natural
Resources Corporation, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
* J SAINSBURY - Britain's third biggest supermarket by market share
is understood to have asked headhunter Egon Zehnder to begin sounding out
candidates for CEO Justin King's successor, according to the Sunday Times.
Sources close to the company said King, 51, did not intend to leave in the near
future but succession planning was standard practice.
* INSURERS - Aviva and RSA Insurance Group are among the
insurers facing a multi-million pound hit following the BBC's Jimmy Savile sex
abuse scandal, the Independent reported.
* LLOYDS - British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its Spanish
banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a stake in the
Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that Intermediate Capital Group and
Lloyds are in talks on the largest colleralised loan obligation in Europe since
the financial crisis.
* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton has agreed to sell its Pinto
Valley copper mine and a railroad in Arizona to Capstone Mining Corp for
$650 million, reaping far more than expected as the top global miner tightens
its belt in a weaker market.
* GREGGS - The bakers see full-year profit below market
expectations, with like-for-like sales in the first week of the year impacted by
poor weather in January and March.
* BALFOUR BEATTY - Balfour Beatty said its full year profit would
significantly miss management expectations, hit by worsening market conditions
and poor operational performance at its UK construction arm.
* GREENE KING - Like-for-like sales are up 2.2 percent for the 51
weeks to April 21., the pub firm reported in a trading update, and it expects to
meet market expectations for the full year.
* RENTOKIL - The pest control firm is to sell City Link for 1 pound.
* Japanese and Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.
