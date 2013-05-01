UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds. May, 1

LONDON May 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up between 4 and 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, although trade is expected to be light with most major European indexes closed for a public holiday.

* The FTSE 100 ended 27.9 points, or 0.4 percent, down at 6,427.52 on Tuesday, showing a 0.3 percent gain for April and taking its winning streak to 11 months versus 10 consecutive monthly gains in 1996/97 and 1986/87.

With only the UK in action today and the crucial U.S. FOMC statement coming after the London close, Wednesday's trading is expected to be directionless.

* April UK Manufacturing PMI is set to show that the sector remains marginally in contraction with a Reuters poll showing a reading of 48.5 compared with 48.3 in the previous month, where anything above 50 is in expansion territory.

* ENRC : UK authorities are investigating whether Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L breached Britain's rules for listed companies, specifically with acquisitions made in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a 2012 sale in Kazakhstan, it said in its annual report released on Tuesday.

* ANTOFAGASTA The Chilean miner said copper production in the first quarter of the year rose almost 13 percent on the same period a year ago, thanks to its flagship Esperanza mine.

* BP : As individuals, companies and governments race to meet a three-year deadline to raise claims over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, BP Plc now faces 2,200 related lawsuits, according to the Financial Times.

* WEIR GROUP : The engineer unveils its Q1 trading update in which it reports trading is inline with expectations with order input down 14 percent against the prior year period and original equipment orders down 32 percent on a reported basis.

* MEGGITT : The aircraft parts supplier issues a first-quarter trading update in which it says revenues grew modestly and it expects mid-single-digit revenue growth for the year.

* UK Coal Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources, has proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new company, the Financial Times reported, after a fire closed Britain's largest coal mine.

* AFREN : The Africa-focused oil explorer rose on Tuesday amid refreshed talk that the company could be the subject of a 2.1 billion pounds, or 195 pence-per-share, bid from Exxon Mobil, the world's largest energy company, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* INVENSYS : The British engineer rose on Tuesday amid rehased talk that a bid of 4 billion pounds, or 500 pence a share, was imminent from French electrical engineering group Schneider Electric, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* HOME RETAIL : Britain's biggest household goods retailer, posted a fifth straight fall in annual profit, as its customers continued to bear the brunt of the economic downturn.

* HENDERSON GROUP : The asset manager reports assets under management rose 3.2 billion pounds to 68.9 billion pounds at March 31, but saw net outflows of 1.3 billion pounds.

* More money was invested in shops and offices in central London than the rest of Britain combined last year, a regular report by property consultancy DTZ showed on Wednesday.

* British house prices dipped unexpectedly in April from March but a recently extended credit scheme should buoy the market in coming months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

