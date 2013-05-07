UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 7

LONDON May 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening unchanged to 9 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, as traders returned to their desks after a Monday public holiday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 60.75 points, 0.9 percent, at 6,521.46 on Friday, taking it close to five-year highs reached in March, as robust U.S. jobs data spurred on investors already heartened by the central bank stimulus that has supported equities over other assets.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HSBC HOLDINGS issues a trading update.

EASYJET releases traffic figures.

HISCOX issues a trading update.

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP issues a trading update.

TELECITY GROUP issues a trading update.

