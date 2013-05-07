UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 7

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
LONDON May 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening unchanged to 9 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, as traders returned to their desks after a Monday public holiday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 60.75 points, 0.9 percent, at 6,521.46 on Friday, taking it close to five-year highs reached in March, as robust U.S. jobs data spurred on investors already heartened by the central bank stimulus that has supported equities over other assets.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HSBC HOLDINGS issues a trading update.
EASYJET releases traffic figures.
HISCOX issues a trading update.
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP issues a trading update.
TELECITY GROUP issues a trading update.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Alistair Smout)
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Union Pacific Corp files for offering of notes due 2027 and 2047; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nv8bpg) Further company coverage:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period