UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

LONDON May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Thursday after recent strong gains, with futures for the index down 0.2 percent at 0637 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended up 26.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,583.48 on Wednesday, its highest close since November 2007.

* ENRC - The Kazakh mining group said iron ore output was hit by unusually severe weather conditions in the first quarter that dented both mining and processing, even as it ramped up copper production in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

* EXPERIAN - The world's biggest credit data company reported a 7 percent rise in annual earnings, in line with market expectations, and said it would buy back shares worth $500 million.

* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto said it expects to win approval from the Mongolian government in the next two weeks to transport copper out of its $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine, a key project for the company as it reins in spending in other areas.

* WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS - Britain's No. 4 grocer said quarterly underlying sales fell again as its limited exposure to convenience stores and lack of an online food offer continued to hurt.

* OLD MUTUAL - The company said funds under management rose 7 percent to 288.4 billion pounds in the first quarter.

* TULLETT PREBON - The broker said a slowdown in its revenues had continued into the first four months of this year as tough market conditions and regulatory changes hit demand to trade financial products.

* HAMMERSON - The company said it is confident in earnings outlook.

* UNITED DRUG - The company said its first half revenue rose 14 percent to 1 billion euros.

* ANITE - Trading in the final quarter was strong, the company said.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - The company said market backdrop was most positive in 5 years and its private forward sales (excluding joint ventures) were up 28.5 percent as of May 5 to more than 1 billion pounds.

* London copper edged lower on Thursday, giving up gains from the previous session when it climbed to a more than three-week high on data that revived hopes for global economic growth.

* China's annual consumer inflation rose by more than expected in April while factory prices fell for a 14th consecutive month, highlighting the dilemma facing the central bank as it balances support for the economy against the threat of rising prices.

* Brent futures held above $104 a barrel on Thursday, as upbeat data worldwide renewed hopes of a revival in demand growth, dampening concerns that ample supplies could weigh on prices.

* UK's industrial output is seen up 0.2 percent month-on-month and down 1.6 percent on the year. Manufacturing output is seen up 0.3 percent on the month and down 2.0 percent year-on-year. The figures are due at 0830 GMT.

* The Bank of England is seen leaving interest rates at 0.5 percent and its quantitative easing target unchanged at 375 billion pounds.

