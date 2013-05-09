UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

LONDON May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
slightly lower on Thursday after recent strong gains, with futures for the index
down 0.2 percent at 0637 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European
* The UK blue chip index ended up 26.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,583.48
on Wednesday, its highest close since November 2007.
* ENRC - The Kazakh mining group said iron ore output was hit by
unusually severe weather conditions in the first quarter that dented both mining
and processing, even as it ramped up copper production in the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
* EXPERIAN - The world's biggest credit data company reported a 7
percent rise in annual earnings, in line with market expectations, and said it
would buy back shares worth $500 million.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto said it expects to win approval from the
Mongolian government in the next two weeks to transport copper out of its $6.2
billion Oyu Tolgoi mine, a key project for the company as it reins in spending
in other areas.
* WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS - Britain's No. 4 grocer said quarterly
underlying sales fell again as its limited exposure to convenience stores and
lack of an online food offer continued to hurt.
* OLD MUTUAL - The company said funds under management rose 7
percent to 288.4 billion pounds in the first quarter.
* TULLETT PREBON - The broker said a slowdown in its revenues had
continued into the first four months of this year as tough market conditions and
regulatory changes hit demand to trade financial products.
* HAMMERSON - The company said it is confident in earnings outlook.
* UNITED DRUG - The company said its first half revenue rose 14
percent to 1 billion euros.
* ANITE - Trading in the final quarter was strong, the company said.
* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - The company said market backdrop was most
positive in 5 years and its private forward sales (excluding joint ventures)
were up 28.5 percent as of May 5 to more than 1 billion pounds.
* London copper edged lower on Thursday, giving up gains from the previous
session when it climbed to a more than three-week high on data that revived
hopes for global economic growth.
* China's annual consumer inflation rose by more than expected in April
while factory prices fell for a 14th consecutive month, highlighting the dilemma
facing the central bank as it balances support for the economy against the
threat of rising prices.
* Brent futures held above $104 a barrel on Thursday, as upbeat data
worldwide renewed hopes of a revival in demand growth, dampening concerns that
ample supplies could weigh on prices.
* UK's industrial output is seen up 0.2 percent month-on-month and down 1.6
percent on the year. Manufacturing output is seen up 0.3 percent on the month
and down 2.0 percent year-on-year. The figures are due at 0830 GMT.
* The Bank of England is seen leaving interest rates at 0.5 percent and its
quantitative easing target unchanged at 375 billion pounds.
