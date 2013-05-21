UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

LONDON May 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, with June futures on the index trading down 3.5 points ahead of the cash market open at 0628 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.5 percent, or 32.57 points, at 6,755.63 points on Monday - its highest closing level since September 2000.

* Brent crude futures steadied near a two-week high on Tuesday, holding around $105 per barrel as rising Middle East tensions offset concerns about moderating demand growth to keep prices in a tight range.

* VODAFONE : The world's second largest mobile operator posted its largest ever quarterly fall in key organic service revenue, prompting it to keep hold of a dividend from its U.S. arm and reinvest it into the business and not return it to shareholders. The 4.2 percent fall in organic service revenue was in line with forecasts.

* BURBERRY : The British luxury group posted a 14 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, ahead of analysts' expectations. It also said profit for the first half of its new fiscal year would be below last year's as it reduces its wholesale business in favour of retail markets.

* MARKS & SPENCER : The British retailer posted its lowest annual profit since 2009 as a struggling general merchandise division dragged on growth in food sales. With a profit before tax and one-off items of 665.2 million pounds, M&S still managed to beat consensus of 658 million pounds.

* G4S : The British outsourcing group said its chief executive Nick Buckles would step down and be replaced by Ashley Almanza at the end of May after a string of setbacks at the firm which have hit its reputation.

* CAPITA : The firm said it now expects to achieve greater-than-anticipated organic growth for the full year 2013, adding it has visibility on at least 8 percent organic revenue growth.

* BRITISH LAND : The real estate group signed a letting deal with Amlin for a London skyscraper.

* INVENSYS : The company announced the terms of the return of 625 million pounds to shareholders.

* HOMESERVE : The firm reported a 17 percent fall in full-year profit.

* BWIN.PARTY : The online gambling company said it aimed to deliver savings of 70 million euros ($90 million) this year as it shifts to operating in fewer but better regulated markets.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Shares in the exchange operator rose 1.9 percent on Monday, with the Daily Mail attributing the move to talk that the LSE is considering acquiring a stake in Istanbul's bourse.

* SHIRE : The drugs group rose 1.8 percent on Monday, with The Daily Express citing "rehashed bid gossip".

* SSE : The utility group rose 2.8 percent on Monday. The stock was helped by vague private equity takeover talk, according to The Daily Mail.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The bank is not trying hard enough to lend to the country's small and medium-sized companies, the UK Business Secretary, Vince Cable said, according to The Times.

* Britain's inflation data for April is due for publication at 0830 GMT. The consumer price index is expected to have risen 0.4 percent from the previous month.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)