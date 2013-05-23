UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

BRIEF-Centrica's says resolved issues with British gas billing system
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon Go was unleashed on South Korea on Tuesday, six months after it was released elsewhere in the world, a delay caused by security fears over Google Maps.