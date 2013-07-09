UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Jul 9

LONDON, July 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index was expected to open higher on Tuesday, with September futures on the index adding 0.6 percent at 0623 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index rose 74.55 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,450.07 points on Monday.

* Optimism about Britain's recovery outlook grew on Tuesday as a trio of surveys flagged rising house prices, improved business confidence and steady growth in retail sales.

* UK manufacturing and industrial output data for May, due to be published at 0830 GMT, was expected to show growth from the previous month.

* MARKS & SPENCER - The British retailer on Tuesday posted an eighth consecutive quarterly fall in underlying sales of general merchandise, though the outcome did represent a slowing in the rate of decline.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL said on Tuesday its Downstream Director, Ben van Beurden, would take over as the new group chief executive from next year, to replace Peter Voser who had already announced his departure.

* BP - The oil major drew tough questions on Monday from U.S. appeals court judges hearing a complaint by the oil company objecting to the payment of certain claims for damages related to the Gulf of Mexico spill, casting doubt on BP's effort to curb the payouts.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The British government has ruled out a broad investigation into whether Royal Bank of Scotland should be broken up and sold off in smaller component parts to foster more competition in the banking sector, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

* INTERTEK GROUP PLC : The British testing firm said on Tuesday it has acquired Melbourn Scientific, a provider of analysis and development services for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries.

* RIO TINTO : The miner said on Tuesday it has begun begins shipping copper concentrate from its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The tobacco firm will spend about $50 million on a factory in Myanmar, making its return to the Asian country a decade after it was forced out by campaigners, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

