UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, July 11

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
LONDON, July 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 101 to 104 points higher, or as much as 1.6 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 8.12 points, or 0.1 percent, lower at 6,504.96 on Wednesday, but is expected to rally at the open on Thursday on rising expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has supported equities, for longer than expected.
* Brent crude held near three-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus programme for now, while a sharp drop in oil inventories lifted U.S. prices to near 16-month peaks.
* BP : The energy firm filed to register its U.S. unit as a swap dealer with U.S. authorities, a company spokesman said, becoming the first oil company to face tough oversight of its derivatives business.
No major UK data due out on Thursday. In the U.S., import and export figures are scheduled for release at 1230 GMT along with weekly jobless claims.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Full-year results:
SUPERGROUP
Trading updates:
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - third-quarter
ASHMORE GROUP
AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP
BALFOUR BEATTY
HAYS
PREMIER OIL
SINCLAIR IS PHARMA
AGMs:
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH
SHIRES INCOME
TELFORD HOMES
EGMs:
BTG
Investor day:
E-THERAPEUTICS
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Alistair Smout)
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value