UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, July 16

LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to cautiously extend gains on Tuesday, with futures on the index up 0.2 percent by 0619 GMT . Earlier, calls from financials bookmakers had ranged from up 2 points to down 4 points for the FTSE open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 41.17 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,586.11 on Monday, the highest close since late May.

* Overnight, U.S. and Asian shares also advanced, with investors taking the view that weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales growth will discourage the U.S. Federal Reserve from reducing its bond-buying stimulus programme too soon.

* Such sentiment also helped copper prices, though oil eased.

* Tuesday's diary includes British producer prices at 0830 GMT, German ZEW indicator at 1000 GMT and U.S. consumer prices at 1230 GMT.

* RIO TINTO - The miner reports second quarter global iron ore production at 66 million tonnes and says 2013 production guidance is unchanged at approximately 265 million tonnes.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The company said it will halt production of iron ore in Australia next month, citing deteriorating market conditions and ending a two-year experiment to gain a toehold in the sector.

* KINGFISHER AND OTHER GENERAL RETAILERS - Nomura upgrades the UK general retail sector view to bullish from neutral, which, among the bluechips, includes raising Kingfisher to 'neutral' from 'reduce'.

(Reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)