UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, July 18

LONDON, July 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down on Thursday, with September futures on the index down 0.2 percent by 0630 GMT.

* Investors were seen avoiding strong bets ahead of major company results after the world's biggest chipmaker Intel cut its full-year revenue forecast late on Wednesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 15.58 points, at 6,571.93 points on Wednesday, nearing six-week highs.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK retail sales figures are due out at 0830 GMT.

* Britain said it would accelerate its reforms of the 93 billion pound ($141.11 billion) public services outsourcing market to save the taxpayer money as external reviews into company practices get underway.

* U.S. private equity company J.C. Flowers is in the final stages of negotiations to buy 450 million pounds of Northern Rock loans from the British government, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Airlines are keeping Boeing's 787 Dreamliner flying, and are sticking with their orders for the new jet as safety investigators look for what sparked a fire in one of the planes while it was parked at London's Heathrow Airport.

* UK COMPANY NEWS:

ANGLO AMERICAN : Global miner Anglo American posted a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in copper production in the second quarter, a bright spot in an otherwise tough quarter for the group which saw key earner iron ore dip.

LSE : The London Stock Exchange said on Thursday its first quarter revenues rose 39 percent to 249.7 million pounds ($379 million), beating analyst forecasts, thanks in part to its acquisition of a London clearing house earlier this year.

3I : British private equity investor 3i said on Thursday it made no new investments in its fiscal first quarter but signalled an improving outlook for overseas deals.

BUMI : The mining company and Vallar announced a deal for the sale of a 29.2 percent stake in Bumi Resources to the Bakrie Group for $501 million.

MOTHERCARE : The baby products retailer posted lower sales.

SIRIUS MINERALS : British potash miner Sirius Minerals said it has requested the North York Moors National Park Authority to defer the determination of its mining application.

> Other business headlines