UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

LONDON, July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by around 13 points, or 0.2 percent, with equity markets set to be boosted by strong results from U.S. tech giant Apple and expectations on fresh signs of an economic improvement in Europe, according to financial bookmakers.
