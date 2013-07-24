版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 14:37 BJT

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

LONDON, July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was flat in early session trading on Wednesday, as the impact of strong results from U.S. tech giant Apple was offset by signs of sluggish manufacturing activity in China.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐