UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, July 25

LONDON, July 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed up 22.99 points or 0.4 percent to 6,620.43 points on
Wednesday as a wave of upbeat corporate earnings pushed Britain's benchmark
equity index back towards seven-week highs on Wednesday, with signs of
resilience among British consumers as the economy recovers.
ECONOMIC DATA:
0800 - Germany IFO Survey for July
- Business climate index: Forecast 106.1 Prior 105.9
- Current conditions index: Forecast 109.7 Prior 109.4
- Ifo expectations: Forecast 102.5 Prior 102.5
0800 - Euro Zone Money Supply Growth for June
- Annual money supply growth: Forecast 3 pct Prior 2.9 pct
- Private loans: Forecast -1.1 pct Prior -1.1 pct
0800 - Italy Consumer Confidence for July
- Consumer confidence: Forecast 96 Prior 95.7
0830 - UK GDP for Second Quarter
- GDP qq: Forecast 0.6 pct Prior 0.3 pct
- GDP yy: Forecast 1.4 pct Prior 0.3 pct
1230 - U.S. Durable Goods for June
- Durable goods orders: Forecast 1.3 pct Prior 3.7 pct
1230 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
- Jobless claims: Forecast 340,000 Prior 334,000
* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy probably expanded faster in the second
quarter than in the first, helped by growing confidence among consumers and by
signs that companies are ready to borrow and spend more.
Official statistics due out at 0830 GMT on Thursday are expected to show
that growth came to 0.6 percent in the April-to-June period compared with the
previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
* BANKS: Credit Suisse said on Thursday that net profit for the
second quarter rose nearly 33 percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and
bond trading from its investment bank.
* BARCLAYS : The UK lender fell on Wednesday on talk that it would
have to raise funds at first half results on Tuesday, to meet the Prudential
Regulation Authority's leverage ratio, the Daily Telegraph reported.
Barclays is close to reaching a deal with regulators to comply with a new
leverage requirement by Dec. 2014 and a confirmation is expected along with its
annual results next Tuesday, the Financial Times wrote, citing people familiar
with the negotiations.
* MINERS: The threat of oversupply, cooling demand growth and stalled asset
sales will cast a cloud over earnings for the world's largest miners, with all
except BHP Billiton set to report big profit drops for the six months to
June.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The British drugmaker has agreed to pay $229
million to settle lawsuits brought by eight U.S. states related to improper
marketing of its Avandia diabetes drug.
* GKN : The automotive and aerospace group is rumoured to be lining
up a $5 billion cash and shares bid, worth around $35 a share, for Spirit
Aerosystems, the Witchita, Kansas-based aerostructures manufatcturer,
which was spun out of Boeing, according to the Daily Mail marker report.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
UPDATES
A.G.BARR
BT GROUP - first-quarter
BRITVIC - third-quarter
CSR - second-quarter
CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS - first-quarter
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - third-quarter
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR
FULLER SMITH & TURNER
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES
HALMA
INVENSYS - first-quarter
KAZAKHMYS - second-quarter
LONMIN - third-quarter
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS - second-quarter
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - third-quarter
MARSTON'S
POLYUS GOLD INTERNATIONAL
QINETIQ GROUP
SABMILLER
SHIRE
SHANKS GROUP
SSE
SYNERGY HEALTH
UNILEVER - second-quarter
VICTREX
WORKSPACE GROUP
RESULTS:
BODYCOTE - first-half
COLT GROUP - first-half
CAPITA - first-half
HIBU - final results
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP - first-half
NICHOLS - first-half
REED ELSEVIER - first-half
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS - first-half
TRAVIS PERKINS - first-half
SHAREHOLDER MEETING:
DE LA RUE LC
AGMs:
E-THERAPEUTICS
F&C CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUS/HOLDERS
F&C GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANIES
FULLER SMITH & TURNER
HALMA
HORNBY
PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST
QINETIQ GROUP
RECORD
SABMILLER
SYNERGY HEALTH
TOROTRAK
VITESSE MEDIA
WORKSPACE GROUP
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Alistair Smout)