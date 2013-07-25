UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, July 25

LONDON, July 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 22.99 points or 0.4 percent to 6,620.43 points on Wednesday as a wave of upbeat corporate earnings pushed Britain's benchmark equity index back towards seven-week highs on Wednesday, with signs of resilience among British consumers as the economy recovers.

ECONOMIC DATA:

0800 - Germany IFO Survey for July

- Business climate index: Forecast 106.1 Prior 105.9

- Current conditions index: Forecast 109.7 Prior 109.4

- Ifo expectations: Forecast 102.5 Prior 102.5

0800 - Euro Zone Money Supply Growth for June

- Annual money supply growth: Forecast 3 pct Prior 2.9 pct

- Private loans: Forecast -1.1 pct Prior -1.1 pct

0800 - Italy Consumer Confidence for July

- Consumer confidence: Forecast 96 Prior 95.7

0830 - UK GDP for Second Quarter

- GDP qq: Forecast 0.6 pct Prior 0.3 pct

- GDP yy: Forecast 1.4 pct Prior 0.3 pct

1230 - U.S. Durable Goods for June

- Durable goods orders: Forecast 1.3 pct Prior 3.7 pct

1230 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

- Jobless claims: Forecast 340,000 Prior 334,000

* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy probably expanded faster in the second quarter than in the first, helped by growing confidence among consumers and by signs that companies are ready to borrow and spend more.

Official statistics due out at 0830 GMT on Thursday are expected to show that growth came to 0.6 percent in the April-to-June period compared with the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

* BANKS: Credit Suisse said on Thursday that net profit for the second quarter rose nearly 33 percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and bond trading from its investment bank.

* BARCLAYS : The UK lender fell on Wednesday on talk that it would have to raise funds at first half results on Tuesday, to meet the Prudential Regulation Authority's leverage ratio, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Barclays is close to reaching a deal with regulators to comply with a new leverage requirement by Dec. 2014 and a confirmation is expected along with its annual results next Tuesday, the Financial Times wrote, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

* MINERS: The threat of oversupply, cooling demand growth and stalled asset sales will cast a cloud over earnings for the world's largest miners, with all except BHP Billiton set to report big profit drops for the six months to June.

* LONMIN : The platinum miner met expectations with an 8 percent dip in third-quarter production on Thursday, bruised by strike disruptions, but said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance.

* KAZAKHMYS : The Kazakh miner said copper production edged up just over one percent in the second quarter, as higher volumes of ore mined offset lower grades, keeping it on track to hit full-year guidance.

* JOHNSON MATTHEY : The chemicals maker says first-quarter profit rose 8 percent and guidance for the year as a whole remains unchanged.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The British drugmaker has agreed to pay $229 million to settle lawsuits brought by eight U.S. states related to improper marketing of its Avandia diabetes drug.

* REED ELSEVIER : The Professional publishing and events group beat forecasts for first-half earnings on Thursday and reiterated its full-year outlook saying it expected further revenue and earnings growth this year.

* ROLLS ROYCE : The British engine maker beat expectations with a 34 percent rise in first half profit, led by further growth at its civil aerospace unit which makes aeroplane engines.

* CAPITA : Britain's biggest outsourcing company posted a 10 percent rise in first-half profit and said it was confident for the rest of the year after winning a record 2 billion pounds worth of new contracts in the first half of the year.

* UNILEVER : The Angle-Dutch consumer goods company reported underlying sales growth of 5.0 percent for the second quarter, just shy of market expectation, and said that growth was slowing in emerging markets.

* SSE : The British utility, one of the country's largest investors in energy infrastructure, said on Thursday that current government policy does not provide sufficient incentives to make new investment decisions.

* BT GROUP : More than half a million customers have signed up to take BT's new sports service, the group said on Thursday, as it reported a final set of results under Ian Livingston to cap off his five-years at the helm.

* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS - The telecoms firm said the group trading performance remains inline with the outlook indicated at its 2012/13 results.

* COLT GROUP : The European telecoms provider reported a 49.7 percent fall in pre-tax profit due to a fall in its voice revenue.

* INVENSYS : The British engineer currently the target of a takeover approach from France's Schneider Electric, said on Thursday it had made a "solid start" to the year.

* BODYCOTE : The British engineering company reported a 10 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by acquisitions made in 2012.

* GKN : The automotive and aerospace group is rumoured to be lining up a $5 billion cash and shares bid, worth around $35 a share, for Spirit Aerosystems, the Witchita, Kansas-based aerostructures manufatcturer, which was spun out of Boeing, according to the Daily Mail marker report.

* A.G.BARR : The brewer sees first half sales up 4.9 pct.

* FULLER SMITH & TURNER : The pubs and bars owner reported total sales in managed pubs and hotels have increased 12 percent while like for like sales were up 10 percent in the 16 weeks to July 20.

* HIBU : The British directories publisher reached an agreement with a co-ordinating committee of creditors for them to take control of the company, ending a near two-year struggle to rein in debt.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134