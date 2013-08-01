UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, August 1

LONDON Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 13-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed up 50.11 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,621.06
on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve vowed late on Wednesday to stick with its plan to
purchase $85 billion of assets every month as it seeks to strengthen a "modest"
U.S. recovery.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AGGREKO reports first-half results.
ASTRAZENECA posts second-quarter/half-year results.
BAE SYSTEMS posts first-half results.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP reports first-half results.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP reports first-half results.
SMITH & NEPHEW reports second-quarter/half-year results.
