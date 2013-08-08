UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 8

LONDON Aug 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
25 to 26 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, according to financial
bookmakers after forecast-beating Chinese trade data reassured investors over
growth in the world's second-biggest economy. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent weaker at 6,511.21 points, the
lowest since July 11, led by a sharp drop in TUI Travel, the world's top
tour operator.
* On the macroeconomic front, U.S. employment data is due out at 1230 GMT.
* London copper hit its highest in two weeks on Thursday after the dollar
fell on comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official suggesting the central bank
could soon reduce the pace of its bond buying.
* BP : BP Plc must pay $130 million to a court-appointed administrator
overseeing payments to thousands of people who claimed they were hurt by the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, in a fresh
legal setback for the oil company.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AVIVA H1
HENDERSON H1
INVESTEC AGM
RIO TINTO H1
SCHRODERS H1
STANDARD LIFE H1
AMEC H1
BELLWAY TRADING UPDATE
COBHAM H1
ENTERPRISE INNS TRADING UPDATE
LADBROKES H1
PENNON TRADING UPDATE
