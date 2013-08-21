UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 21

LONDON Aug 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 22 to 23 points, or as much as 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday as investors trim their positions on expectations of an upcoming reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent or 12.27 points, at 6,453.46 points on Tuesday.

* Traders will look closely at the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, due to be published at 1800 GMT, for clues as to when and by how much the central bank will cut its monthly asset purchase programme in response to stronger economic growth.

* Also on the macroeconomic front, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) publishes August trends orders data at 1000 GMT.

* London copper drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting.

* UK RETAIL SECTOR: Kate Bostock, one of the biggest names in Britain's retail industry, is going to head up privately owned clothing chain Coast, as it eyes international expansion, according to British media reports.

* GOAL SOCCER CENTRES : The Daily Express reports speculation that Goal Soccer Centres could attract private equity bid interest.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

FORTUNE OIL H1

GLANBIA Q2

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS H1

HOCHSCHILD MINING H1

PPHE HOTEL H1

STG GROUP H1

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY H1

