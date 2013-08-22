UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Aug 22

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
LONDON Aug 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20-21 points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday, set for its fourth straight session of losses, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting failed to stem worries about a cut in stimulus from next month. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed down 62.62 points, or 1 percent, at 6,390.84 points on Wednesday.
* The Fed minutes, released late on Wednesday, gave little indication as to the timing for a reduction in stimulus and while they did not mention September specifically, they did little to discourage predictions that the central bank's asset purchase programme may be cut next month.
* Any losses triggered by stimulus uncertainty were however seen limited by possible strength from mining stocks after data showing activity in top metals consumer China's manufacturing sector hit a four-month high in August.
* KAZAKHMYS : The miner posted a more than 35 percent drop in first-half core profit as higher copper output failed to offset the impact of falling prices and rising costs.
* IMI : The engineer anticipates better trading conditions for the remainder of the year.
* No major domestic economic data was set for release on Thursday.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.