UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug. 30

* The UK blue chip index closed up 52.99 points on Thursday at 6,483.05 with Vodafone contributing the majority of those gains after saying it was in talks with Verizon to sell its 45 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture Verizon Wireless, for what a Bloomberg report said would be about $130 billion.

* BWIN.PARTY : The Online gambling company warned that full-year revenue would fall by up to 17 percent as it shrinks its business and focuses on nationally regulated markets.

* Russia's No. 1 gold miner Polyus Gold, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said on Friday it recorded a loss from continuing operations of $173 million in the first half of 2013 due to a non-cash impairment charge.

* PERFORM GROUP : The digital rights business said it was on track to deliver strong FY earnings growth.

* SEFTON RESOURCES : The firm announces its CEO is to step down.

* COMPUTACENTER : The technology firm announces a first-half loss before tax of 4.3 million pounds.

* OPHIR ENERGY : There were growing whispers that Chevron, the California-based multi-national energy corporation, is sniffing around the UK-listed oil and gas explorer, looking to take a significant stake or make a full-scale cash offer for the company whose African assets are said to be worth 1,000 pence per share, according to the Daily Mail Market report.

* MWANA AFRICA : The miner announces cost cutting measures.

* RESTAURANT GROUP : The restaurant owner reports first half profit up 15 percent at 30 million pounds year-on-year.

ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)

0830 Bank of England Consumer Credit for July

Consumer credit: Forecast 0.6 bln stg Prior 0.5 bln stg

0830 Bank of England Mortgage Data for July

Mortgage lending: Forecast 1.1 billion pounds Prior 1 billion pounds

Mortgage approvals: Forecast 59,000 Prior 57,667

0900 Euro Zone Inflation Flash for August

Inflation flash: Forecast 1.4 pct Prior 1.6 pct

0900 Euro Zone Business Climate for August

Business climate: Forecast -0.35 Prior -0.53

0900 Euro Zone Economic Sentiment for August

Economic sentiment: Forecast 93.5 Prior 92.5

0900 Euro Zone Industrial Sentiment for August

Industrial sentiment: Forecast -9.6 Prior -10.6

0900 Euro Zone Consumer Sentiment for August

Consumer sentiment: Forecast -16.5

0900 Euro Zone Unemployment Rate for July

Unemployment rate: Forecast 12.1 pct Prior 12.1 pct

1200 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard speaks

1230 U.S. Personal Income/Spending for July

Personal income: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.3 pct

Personal spending: Forecast 0.3 pct Prior 0.5 pct

1345 U.S. Chicago PMI for August

Manufacturing PMI: Forecast 53.0 Prior 52.3

1355 Thomson Reuters/Univ of Mich August Final Consumer Sentiment

Final consumer sentiment index: Forecast 80.5 Prior 80.0

